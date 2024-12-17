Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on December 18th

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the biotechnology company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 117.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $196,951.30, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
