Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Berry Global Group worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. The trade was a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. UBS Group downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

