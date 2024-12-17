Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.40 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 93.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 647110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.50 ($1.20).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £563.60 million, a P/E ratio of 315.00 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.91.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other news, insider Glen Suarez bought 10,000 shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,433.39). Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

