BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.92, but opened at $77.17. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 2,607 shares trading hands.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The stock has a market cap of $642.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.