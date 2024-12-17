Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Short Interest Update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 9,700,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 614,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.9 days.

Bowlero Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Bowlero stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 830,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,863. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16. Bowlero has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Bowlero by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 838,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,951 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,281,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 51.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 120,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

