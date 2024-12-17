Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 39,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. 152,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -25.97%.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

