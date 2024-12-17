Brokerages Set Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price at $32.17

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Helen Golding purchased 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $32,820.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,820.20. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,207 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,390.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,390.75. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 368.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

