Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:SVI Q4 Earnings

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins lowered StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.
StorageVault Canada Stock Performance
SVI opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.88 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.57.
StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million during the quarter.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
