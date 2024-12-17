BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 19,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,589. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.
About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust
