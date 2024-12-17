BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $12.63. 19,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,589. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.