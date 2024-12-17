CACI International (CACI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CACI International (NYSE: CACI) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2024 – CACI International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $640.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2024 – CACI International was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $540.00.

12/2/2024 – CACI International is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $637.00 to $564.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – CACI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $650.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $500.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $533.00 to $640.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $471.00 to $520.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $545.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – CACI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $650.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $520.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $415.10. The company had a trading volume of 280,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,826. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $314.06 and a one year high of $588.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in CACI International by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

