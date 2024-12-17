Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

CAMT stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. Camtek has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.43.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,016 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,515,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 268,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 34.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

