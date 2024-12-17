Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance
CREVW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile
