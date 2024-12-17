Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carbon Revolution Public Limited (NASDAQ:CREVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

CREVW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

