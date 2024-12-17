Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Director Purchases 40,000 Shares

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Director David Elsley bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,072.00.

Shares of TSE CRDL opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.74. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.07 and a 52 week high of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

