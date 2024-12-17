Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,020.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $416.29 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $297.25 and a 12-month high of $481.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $446.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.40.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total transaction of $121,937.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.