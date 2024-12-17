CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Short Interest Update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of CECO opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $35.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. CECO Environmental’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Company Profile
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CECO Environmental
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.