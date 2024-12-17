Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CTO Sells $320,634.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CTO Tia L. Bush sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,070. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

CNTA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 816,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,515 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,933,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,916,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,635,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,715,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 953,659 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,823 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

Featured Stories

