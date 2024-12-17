Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CTO Sells $320,634.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CTO Tia L. Bush sold 17,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $320,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,070. This trade represents a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %
CNTA stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 816,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,601. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.52. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTA. Guggenheim increased their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.
About Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.
