Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Insider Sells 5,876 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 5,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $99,950.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,640.25. The trade was a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CNTA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,601. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $840,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 321,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNTA

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.