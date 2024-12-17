Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Short Interest Update

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Chegg Stock Down 5.2 %
NYSE CHGG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Chegg has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $11.48.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 124.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $136.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Chegg
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chegg
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AppLovin Insiders Sell Shares: Stock Price Indicated Higher
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Broadcom’s Stellar Outlook Sparks Hopes for a Semi Sector Rally
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.