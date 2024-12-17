Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,700 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 710,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.92. 1,179,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,530. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chimerix by 66.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 138,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 69,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

