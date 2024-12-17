CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 87,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

CI&T Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CI&T stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. CI&T has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 12.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CI&T by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

