Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 12.7% in November

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNS traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.15. 317,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,301. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.71. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

