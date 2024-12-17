Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Invests $239,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $287.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.64 and a 12-month high of $298.89. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,121.59. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283 shares of company stock worth $638,628 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

