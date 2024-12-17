Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.65 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.32.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.