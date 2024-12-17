Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 7,390,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Community Health Systems Stock Performance
CYH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 329,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,496. The company has a market cap of $450.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.29.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on Community Health Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,278.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 656,447 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth $500,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 39.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Community Health Systems
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Salesforce’s Clear Path to $400 and Beyond
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- HCA Healthcare: 4 Reasons to Buy the 25% Dip
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Dividend Leaders Set for Strong Growth in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.