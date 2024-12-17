Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Sells $196,924.05 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Mcdonald sold 9,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $196,924.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,080.41. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Community West Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CWBC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 83,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,167. The stock has a market cap of $395.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.47.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWBC

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.