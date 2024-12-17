Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Trading Down 15.5% – Here’s Why

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 15.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62). Approximately 57,490 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 18,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

Conygar Investment Trading Down 15.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.71, a quick ratio of 11.14 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.02.

About Conygar Investment

The Conygar Investment Company PLC ("the Company") is incorporated in the United Kingdom and domiciled in England and Wales, is registered at Companies House under registration number 04907617, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and limited by shares. The financial information set out in this report covers the six months to 31 March 2023, with comparative amounts shown for the six months to 31 March 2022 and the year to 30 September 2022, and includes the results and net assets of the Company and its subsidiaries, together referred to as the Group.

