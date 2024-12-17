Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. 31,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,413. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $72.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.57 million. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $135,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,511.02. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,505.55. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,698 over the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.