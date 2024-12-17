Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,427.56. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,912.12. This trade represents a 18.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,876 shares of company stock worth $2,091,373. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,358 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,764,000 after buying an additional 885,876 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after buying an additional 528,688 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,793,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,754,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,541,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

CRNX traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 291,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

