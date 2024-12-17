Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Up 6.1% in November

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 19.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.59 on Tuesday, reaching $111.55. 1,328,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.68. Crocs has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.