Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Short Interest Update

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 164.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cutera alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. 73,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. Cutera has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

About Cutera

(Get Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.