Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 725 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $95,903.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.28. 5,099,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,036,431. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fox Advisors upgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,479,000 after purchasing an additional 699,204 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

