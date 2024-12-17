Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Short Interest Update

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the November 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.
Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 463,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,022. Desktop Metal has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.55.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.
