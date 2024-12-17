Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Declares Dividend of $0.71

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7103 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65.
Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of DFGP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,698. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.
About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
