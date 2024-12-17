Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Declares Dividend of $0.71

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.7103 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.65.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFGP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,698. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08.

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

