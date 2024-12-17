Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,532,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,450,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,754 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,301,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFGP traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.21. 81,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,636. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.