Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $763,000.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
GGLL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 1,949,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $52.40.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.