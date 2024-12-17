Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 338,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 740,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $763,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

GGLL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 1,949,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.27 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.3931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

