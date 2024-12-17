Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.00, but opened at $87.80. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 299,778 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $13.8797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

