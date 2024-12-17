Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Edap Tms stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. The stock had a trading volume of 203,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,291. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69.

EDAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 10.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Edap Tms by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

