Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 716,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Ellington Credit Price Performance

Shares of Ellington Credit stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.56. 473,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,364. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 million. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Credit

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Credit by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ellington Credit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Credit Company Profile

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

