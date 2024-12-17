enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Short Interest Update

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 8,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

enCore Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 1,328,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,387. enCore Energy has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EU. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the third quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in enCore Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in enCore Energy during the third quarter worth $832,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enCore Energy

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.