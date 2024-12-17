Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 60,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,303,996.90. The trade was a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 27,816 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $779,126.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,293,228.47. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,310,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,363. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.76. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

