Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,130,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Price Performance
Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,310,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,363. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.76. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21.
Endeavor Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.71%.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
