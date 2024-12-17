Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Short Interest Up 6.5% in November

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the November 15th total of 21,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

EPD traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,492. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

