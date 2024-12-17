EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 694,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $119,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This trade represents a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.00. The company had a trading volume of 489,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,128. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.74 and a 200 day moving average of $204.41. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $245.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

