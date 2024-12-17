Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET stock opened at C$12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Evertz Technologies has a 52-week low of C$11.39 and a 52-week high of C$15.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

