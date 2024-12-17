FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) Short Interest Update

FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLGGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FibroBiologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FibroBiologics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised FibroBiologics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FibroBiologics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroBiologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,265,000. Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $1,572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at about $176,000.

FibroBiologics Stock Down 0.5 %

FBLG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,959. FibroBiologics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.68.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

Featured Articles

