Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 38,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 37,103 shares.The stock last traded at $50.58 and had previously closed at $50.79.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $509.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 11,820.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $249,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

