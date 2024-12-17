First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 739,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total value of $89,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,099.86. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in First Bancorp by 20.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,784,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,649,000 after acquiring an additional 297,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after buying an additional 136,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 423,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. 241,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.04. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $144.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About First Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.