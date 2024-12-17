First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDNI traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,628. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.