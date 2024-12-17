First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,340. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEUZ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at $186,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 99,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

