Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61. 93,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 186,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$119.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forsys Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Jorge Estepa sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Insiders own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Forsys Metals Company Profile

Forsys Metals Corp is involved in the business of exploring, acquiring and developing mineral properties. The group has determined that it has one operating segment, the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and gold mineral properties. Its principal focus is on bringing its wholly-owned Norasa Uranium Project into production.

