Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 674,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after buying an additional 135,542 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $5,743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 223.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fox Factory by 89.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,019,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Fox Factory Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of FOXF opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

